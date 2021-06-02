“Voice of the Valley” Chuck Carver passes away

LITITZ, Pa. (WETM) – Chuck Carver, known as “The Voice of the Valley,” has passed away.

According to Choice 102, Carver’s friend and former morning show co-host Mike Shaw confirmed Carver’s unexpected passing near his home in Lititz on Tuesday evening. Carver served the community for over 44 years as a broadcaster and journalist. Carver and three partners purchased WATS broadcasting, inc. (WATS-WAVR) from Robert Klose in 1986. Carver remained the sole owner until 2020 when the station was sold to Dave Radigan, the owner of WEBO in Owego.

Listeners are asked to call Choice 102 at 570-888-7745 or stop by the studio to share their memories of Chuck. Stories, pictures, and audio will be shared out by the station in memory of Chuck.