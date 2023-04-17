EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, CHESTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday, two missing and endangered children out of Chester County.

According to PSP, troopers issued a “Missing Endangered Person Advisory” on Monday for two missing pre-teen girls, Greis Dominguez-Millan and Daniela Alvarado-Regalado.

PSP says Greis Domingues-Millan (pictured below) is described as a 12-year-old white female, standing 4 feet tall, around 115 pounds, with dyed red hair with black streaks, and brown eyes.

East Whiteland Township Police Department

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jeans, and red and blue bracelets. She is believed to be carrying a solid green backpack and another backpack, white in color with pink flowers.

According to law enforcement, Daniela Alvarado-Regalado (pictured below) is also described as a 12-year-old, white female, standing 4’9″ tall, about 120 pounds, with black hair, black eyes, and pierced ears.

East Whiteland Township Police Department

The two girls were last scene in Malvern, East Whiteland Township, in Chester County on Saturday, April 15, around 3:00 p.m.

Police say they believe these children may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniela Alvarado-Regalado or Greis Domingues-Millan is asked to call 911 immediately or the East Whiteland Township Police Department at 610-647-1440.