Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The former president will be rallying in Erie this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s event.

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, will be holding a rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in downtown Erie on Saturday, July 29.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and special guest speakers will deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ahead of the rally. Watch the rally live in this story.

Traffic will be backed up as thousands of visitors are expected to be in downtown Erie this weekend for the Trump rally and Erie SeaWolves game next-door.

Trump will be rallying at the Erie Insurance Arena Saturday at 6 p.m., and the Erie SeaWolves game against the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park begins at 6:05 p.m.

Erie City Police told us Thursday they’ve had meetings all week to prepare, adding they have experience with presidents and candidates visiting town, including Trump.

Earlier this week ahead of the rally, the City of Erie announced plans to submit an invoice in advance for expected services rendered for former President Donald Trump’s July 29 rally at the Erie Insurance Arena. This comes after the Trump campaign never paid a $35,000 bill for overtime pay for city workers, including police officers, covering his 2018 event in Erie.

The Erie Insurance parking garage located on 8th Street will be open to those attending the Trump rally.

There will not be any metered or accessible parking spaces available between French Street and the stadium entrance.

There are a number of pop-up Trump merchandise stands that can be seen around town ahead of the rally.

Click here to register for up to two tickets for the Trump rally.