EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Senator Bob Casey (D) has announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Senator Casey released a statement on Thursday that the diagnosis was made in December.
Casey tells Eyewitness News he has an excellent prognosis and is preparing to undergo surgeries with the expectation of a full recovery in the coming months.
I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.Senator Bob Casey (D)