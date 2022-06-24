(WHTM) — The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

Some Pennysylvania Lawmakers and organizations have released statements or tweets regarding Roe v. Wade being overturned

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a statement, saying women “are safe here in the commonwealth.” He spoke with Dennis Owens hours after the decision was announced.

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade, which had protected access to abortion: “First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today’s Supreme Court action. Providers may still provide reproductive health care services and patients should continue the health care plan they’ve developed with their physicians. “Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy—and privacy as a whole—is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen. “As we approach a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania, I cannot stress enough how important it is to exercise your personal right to vote. Elections matter. “This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue. “Americans are feeling defeated and angry today, and I don’t blame them. However, as long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania. “To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case, you are safe here in the commonwealth.” Gov. Tom Wolf

“Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers.” U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.” U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

Deciding how and when to become a mother is a decision that should always be made by a woman and her doctor — not politicians. “If there were any doubts left about what’s at stake in this race, it became crystal clear today. The right to an abortion will be on the ballot this November in Pennsylvania. “I will protect abortion rights. Dr. Oz will take them away. It’s that simple. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D)

Fetterman’s opponent in the senate race, Mehmet Oz, has not yet released a statement on the decision.

The Dobbs decision will go down as a shameful moment for our country and for the Court. Today, five SCOTUS Justices upended fifty years of settled law and subjected the health and private lives of millions of American women to the whims of politicians. While this decision has no immediate impact here in Pennsylvania, it opens the door for our legislature to ban or criminalize abortion by simply passing a law—because there are no longer federal protections. I will fight any attempt to erode women’s rights in our Commonwealth. To the doctors and patients in Pennsylvania who are worried about how this decision will impact them, know that the full force of my office is dedicated to protecting legal access to abortion in our Commonwealth. I will stand firm in protecting a woman’s right to choose — and anyone who tries to threaten or undermine the fundamental freedoms of Pennsylvania women will have to go through the Office of Attorney General first. Pennsylvania Attorney General, Gubernatorial Candidate Josh Shapiro (D)

“Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless. “While this decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a triumph for innocent life, it must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families. “Pennsylvanians will not be distracted by the hysterics of the left as they exploit this ruling to try to fulfill their far-left agenda. As they struggle with all-time record-high inflation, the people care deeply about the price of gas and groceries, as well as out-of-control crime and good-paying jobs – which is exactly why I will prioritize these issues as their governor.” State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Erie)

Knowing that this was coming has done little to prepare me for the anger I’m feeling right now. Yet again a radical unelected group of conservative activist judges has turned the clock back on a fundamental freedom. The dark twisted world that this will unleash is tragic. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia)

Today’s SCOTUS decision is a monumental victory for the unborn, and Constitutionally restores the rights of the States’ and Citizens’ to adjudicate this issue for themselves. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Dauphin)

“Today’s historic decision ushers in a new era of prolife protections for the unborn not seen in half a century. I commend the Supreme Court for its fortitude—amid threats of attacks and harassment from the radical left—to make the right decision and return this issue back to the states where it belongs. Most importantly, this ruling invalidates Roe v. Wade which was wrongly decided nearly 50 years ago. “Nothing is more important than life. Our Creator has a plan for every single one of us, and I will continue to fight in Congress against the left’s attempts to pass extreme legislation that allows for late-term abortions and taxpayer funded procedures.” U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12)

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States is less about reproductive rights and more about returning power back to the states. State Sen. Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland)

A win for life & state rights! Thank you US Supreme Court! Rep. Seth Grove (R-York)

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling reestablishes the authority of states to regulate abortion. The ruling once again makes clear it is the authority of individual states to establish laws that are in the best interest of their residents.

“It is important to point out Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act remains in effect, and places firm restrictions on abortions in our Commonwealth including a ban on all late-term abortion procedures.

“This ruling presents a necessary opportunity to examine our existing abortion law, and discussions around possible changes are already underway.” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)

Statewide elections just got more critical in ALL 50 states. Abortion IS healthcare. I will fight to ensure women in PA continue to have that choice. Any state that bans abortion has chosen to stand against all women’s right to body autonomy. State Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia)

The #Dobbs decision is now law! I just want to welcome all of you beautiful babies that are to be… WELCOME! I am so grateful that you will have the opportunity to live! Kathy Barnette