Republican lawmakers introduce PA Energy Independence Act

(WHTM) — Two state senators are proposing the PA Energy Independence Act in response to rising energy prices and the war in Ukraine. Scott Hutchinson and Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano say the legislation would stabilize energy costs and put Pennsylvania’s resources to use.

The bill will include tax incentives and opening new state lands for production. The Republican lawmakers also want to exempt Pennsylvania plants from the EPA’s wastewater and pollution rules.

“Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, resulting sanctions, and the international effects on energy prices have reminded Americans of the importance of cultivating our own domestic resources,” Mastriano said. “With our abundant resources, Pennsylvania should be largely immune to energy cost volatility.”

The bill would also establish an Intrastate Coal/Natural Gs Use provision to clearly state that any environmental regulation of coal and natural gas that is extracted and used in Pennsylvania can only be regulated by the commonwealth.

“It will be difficult, but through efforts like this one we can work to reverse the dangerous and costly policies of the Biden and Wolf Administrations,” Hutchinson said.