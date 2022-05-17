EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Rapper Meek Mill tweets out support for Josh Shaprio as Pennsylvania’s next Governor.
According to the rapper’s Twitter page Meek Mill stated:
“Get out and vote! Josh Shapiro who I’ma support, and I support because I know his morals and his education we need to better the environment we come from!”Meek Mill via Twitter
Democratic Candidate Josh Shaprio responded to Mill’s support stating:
“Folks, the stakes of this election are real — and could be the difference between dreams and nightmares.
Meek’s with us. Are you?”Josh Shaprio via Twitter
Shapiro will face the winner of Tuesday night’s Republican primary election in the November general election.