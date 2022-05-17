EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Rapper Meek Mill tweets out support for Josh Shaprio as Pennsylvania’s next Governor.

According to the rapper’s Twitter page Meek Mill stated:

“Get out and vote! Josh Shapiro who I’ma support, and I support because I know his morals and his education we need to better the environment we come from!”

Democratic Candidate Josh Shaprio responded to Mill’s support stating:

“Folks, the stakes of this election are real — and could be the difference between dreams and nightmares.

Meek’s with us. Are you?”

Josh Shaprio via Twitter