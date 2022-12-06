UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County.

Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

Investigators said they learned two men wearing jackets, sweatpants, and surgical masks entered the rear of a property on Main Street around 7:50 p.m. and unlocked several vehicles in the parking lot.

According to state police, that’s when the two pictured above stole a silver 1999 Volkswagen Passat with a PA registration marked LPY6538.

Pennsylvania State Police believe the suspects traveled toward Route 183.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Hamburg (610)562-6885.