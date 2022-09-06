EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police released their report on total crashes and DUI arrests from September 2 to September 5 on Tuesday.

According to state police, there were a total of 648 crashes in the three-day period, 45 of which were alcohol-related.

Officials said there were six total fatal crashes, four of which were alcohol-related.

State police stated they arrested 515 people for allegedly driving under the influence.

PSP said they issued 8,105 speeding citations, 799 seat belt citations, 177 child seat citations, as well as 13,815 other citations.

For a breakdown by each troop, go to the Pennsylvania State Police website.