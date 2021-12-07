PSP arrest two men for stealing, using $2K Home Depot gift card

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested two men for stealing and using a gift card worth $2,000.

PSP report Kevin Dingle, 52, of Union City, and Harry Firth, 65, of Spartansburg, are being charged for allegedly stealing and using a $2,000 Home Depot gift card.

According to the police report, the two men used a stolen Home Depot gift card on Aug. 26th at the Peach Street and Meadville stores. The owner of the gift card reported to police he had misplaced it.

The two men have been taken into custody and charged.

