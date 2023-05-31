YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A plane carrying two people crashed into a utility vehicle driving a Pennsylvania Turnpike offramp near the Capital City Airport around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on board the single-engine Cessna 180 when it crashed on the turnpike south of the airport.

Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management says one of the plane’s passengers was taken to the hospital by helicopter and the second was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is part of the investigation, while the truck driver was not injured.

According to Czech, Pennsylvania State Police are leading the local investigation with the circumstances leading up to the crash still being investigated. A hazmat team was called, but no fire or explosion was reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says they and the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board says they are gathering information on the crash.

According to 511PA, all entrance and exit ramps at the Harrisburg West Interchange will be closed for an extended period of time, however the mainline of the turnpike is open.

The Capital City Airport is located five miles from Downtown Harrisburg and the State Capitol Building.