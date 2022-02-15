Pennsylvania Senate candidate airs ‘let’s go Brandon’ Super Bowl ad

Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania speaks during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WHTM) – U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick’s Super Bowl ad is attracting attention outside of Pennsylvania where he’s seeking the Republican party nomination this spring.

The ad, which first aired in the Pittsburgh viewing area on NBC during Sunday’s Super Bowl, plays chants of “let’s go Brandon,” a phrase largely adopted to criticize President Joe Biden.

Played over the chants are local and national headlines focused on the economy, Afghanistan, and crime.

The phrase “let’s go Brandon” went viral after an October NASCAR event at which an NBC Sports reporter mistakenly said the crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, when they could be heard on live TV chanting “f— Joe Biden” in the background.

The ad, which was paid for by Dave McCormick for US Senate, has since gone viral with nearly 400,000 plays on McCormick’s campaign Youtube page. McCormick’s campaign website also features the video.

“The issues we are facing are so much bigger than ‘Brandon'” said McCormick in a statement to abc27. “The frustration and anger we are feeling toward the failures of our current leadership in Washington is what motivated me to run.”

McCormick’s campaign says the ad will continue to play as part of a statewide ad buy.

McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO and U.S. Treasury official, joined the crowded Senate race in January 2022. In a recent poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group, McCormick finished second with 15.9 percent behind TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

More than 21 percent of the 1,090 likely Pennsylvania GOP voters said there were still undecided on who they will vote for this spring.

The Hill contributed to this report.