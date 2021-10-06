Pennsylvania ranks 3rd for states not trusting government about child vaccines, study shows

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — More than 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in America are back in full swing. However, there’s a growing number of parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their children for various reasons, including not trusting the government about any of the available vaccines.

Analytical company and site QuoteWizard by Lending Tree has looked at data and showed the main reasons why parents in the country aren’t getting their children vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, they report that a whopping 56% don’t trust the government and more than 61% are worried about the side effects of the vaccine.

In Pennsylvania:

61% concerned about side effects

34% not sure if children need it

33% waiting to see if the vaccine is safe

56% who don’t trust the government

12% who don’t believe in vaccination

Side effects are by far the main reason parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children. While 61% of parents are concerned about side effects in their children, an earlier report in Sept. showed only 48% of Pennsylvanians were concerned when it came to getting the vaccine themselves.

Percentages reported by QuoteWizard

Nationwide, the high end of percentages of parents not trusting the government reaches a whopping 68% in New Jersey with a low of 15% in Delaware. At 56%, Pennsylvania ranks only below New Jersey and Iowa.

National numbers:

Nationwide, 69% of people say concerns over side effects will keep them from vaccinating their children

Roughly one in three people (32%) don’t believe the vaccine will work on children

More than 30% of people don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine or government officials

South Dakota, Vermont, Montana, Arizona and Pennsylvania have the highest numbers of people who don’t vaccinate their children

You can check out QuoteWizard’s full analysis of every state by clicking here.