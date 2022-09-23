UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Beaver Stadium, home of the Penn State Nittany Lions will soon begin selling alcohol during games, PSU Athletics announced Friday.

In a release, Penn State Board of Trustees voted Friday, Sept. 23 to expand alcohol sales to the general public at Beaver Stadium.

While an official start date is not listed, when sales begin, beer offerings will be made available throughout Beaver Stadium except in the areas near the student section.

Alcohol was currently available for those who purchased clubs or suites in both Beaver Stadium and Pegula Ice arena since 2016. Additionally, the Bryce Jordan Center began selling alcohol at select external events in 2015.

According to the release, Penn State Athletics completed a study in 2021 showing a need to improve fan experience and amenities at Beaver Stadium. The study showed adding alcohol sales in the stadium could improve that.

With the addition of alcohol sales, all visitors 21 and older who purchase alcohol must show proper identification to receive a wristband. Every person will be ID’d, and that a maximum of two alcoholic beverages (16 oz. cans) per person can be purchased at one time.

With the move, Penn State will join eight other Big Ten schools that sell beer and/or wine in public areas during home football games.