HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 PA Farm Show butter sculpture was unveiled at the farm show complex on Thursday morning ahead of Friday’s food court opening.

The 1,000-pound butter sculpture features a family around the dinner table eating a farm-grown meal with the backdrop of a city and farmscape, signifying the farm show’s “Connecting Our Communities” theme.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding unveiled the 2024 PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture, a 1,000-pound diorama in dairy titled, A Table for All: Pennsylvania Dairy Connects Communities. The sculpture was designed and crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Peltonof Conshohocken to reflect the 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of PA Preferred®, Pennsylvania’s statewide brand for locally grown and made agricultural products. “Pennsylvania’s $14 billion dairy industry provides jobs 53,000 Pennsylvanians and makes up a third of our state’s food agriculture industry,” Secretary Redding said. “Our hardworking dairy farm families are connecting Pennsylvanians to opportunity and feeding our prosperity together. The Shapiro Administration is working hard to connect our dairy industry to future economic opportunities. We are proud to invest in dairy and highlight the industry and its innovative leaders during the Farm Show and year-round.”

The sculpture also recognizes 20 years of PA Preferred, the state’s brand identity for products grown and made locally.

The sculpture was crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken and consists of donated locally-made butter. Jim and Marie have worked on the sculpture for 22 years.

The sculpture took artists 14 days to create in the butter booth. This is the 33rd year of the farm show’s butter sculpture.

After the farm show the butter will be recycled and used for energy.