MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the Labor Day weekend upon us, Pennsylvania American Water is urging its customers in the 21 counties that are under a drought watch to use water wisely.

The company is asking its customers to reduce their water usage by three to six gallons of water per day.

“We’re asking our customers to observe the DEP’s request and be mindful of their non-essential water use during this drought watch, while we vigilantly monitor our drinking water sources,” Marcus Kohl, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water said. “Our sources of supply are currently adequate to meet the needs of our customers, but we want to mitigate the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures later this month and into the fall.”

As quoted in the release, Pennsylvania American Water offers the following tips for conserving water inside and outside your home.