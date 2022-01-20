One dead after house fire with entrapment in Adams County

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 100-year-old man is dead after a house fire with entrapment in Biglerville, Adams County.

Dispatchers told abc27 the fire happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 300 block of Arendtsville Road in Butler Township. They said crews were still there around 4 a.m. and that the coroner was called to the scene.

The Adams County Coroner tells abc27 the victim was 100-year-old Samuel Helsley, who was found in his bedroom after the fire started in the basement of the home. The coroner says they’re waiting for toxicology results to see if his death was a result of the fire.

Pa. State Police say the fire was an accident due to faulty electrical wires in the basement.

They say Helsley was the only one inside at the time and was found on the floor next to his bed.

