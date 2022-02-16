Officer shot in North Middleton Township, shooter killed by police; PSP

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The subject of a warrant who shot an officer in Cumberland County has died after police returned fire on Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman, an officer was serving a warrant on Brittney Drive when the subject of the warrant opened fire.

The officer was struck in their bullet-proof vest and returned fire, killing the suspect.

The North Middleton Township police officer was released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

According to our ABC 27 news reporter Jeremiah Marshall, the road has been closed nearly a mile away from the scene with a heavy police presence.

HAPPENING NOW: PSP are investigating a police incident on Britteny Dr. in North Middleton Township. pic.twitter.com/eHYfDX5EwC — Jeremiah Marshall (@JeremiahMNews) February 16, 2022

State Police say they’re investigating the incident and are asking the public to avoid the area.

“The Pennslyvania State Police is currently working with the District Attorney and that’s why we are handling the investigation,” Tpr. Ammerman said.

Officers have not released the identity of the person who shot the North Middleton officer but they are working with several law enforcement agencies.

