(WHTM) — A one person has died after a hotel explosion in Lancaster County, according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.

State Police say they were notified of the explosion at about 2:36 a.m. and that there was heavy fire and smoke at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn when first responders arrived.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, however State Police say the victim was a female employee of the hotel.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals and the State Police Lancaster Criminal Investigation

Unit are currently on scene investigating.