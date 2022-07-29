YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One adult and three children have died after a farm tractor rollover crash in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

According to PSP, an adult female and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer being pulled by a tractor when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The trailer flipped and rolled down an embankment, throwing all of the passengers out of the trailer.

The adult female passenger and three children in the trailer were confirmed deceased. An adult male was operating the older model farm tractor and officials are not sure how the vehicle lost control.

At least three children were flown from the scene and others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals in various medical conditions. The adult male driver was transported from the scene in serious condition.

The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit,

and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The York

County Coroner also responded to the scene.

The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT.

The road is closed in both directions between Gamblers Boat Yard, Indian Steps Road, Sawmill Road, and Lower River Road.

The accident was originally reported by officials as a horse and buggy crash but is now confirmed to have involved a farm tractor.