Man attempts to run down six Troopers walking into Harrisburg Cathedral, PSP says

CORRECTION: Pennsylvania State Police incorrectly spelled the accused’s name. The error has been corrected.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say six Troopers walking into the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg escaped injury Wednesday when a man allegedly attempted to strike the group with his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

State Police say 45-year-old Jamal Kimani Crummel of Harrisburg was traveling South on 3rd Street when he observed the Troopers entering the Cathedral. Authorities add that Crummel then stopped his 2002 Ford Escape before accelerating at a high rate of speed toward the group.

Trooper Megan Ammerman told abc27 News the Troopers were wearing business attire for a promotional event when the incident occurred. Reports say the group was able to dive out of the way, escaping injury.

Crummel was taken into custody shortly after he attempted to reenter 3rd Street. An investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released Crummel’s motive nor any statements made after his capture.

Crummel faces charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, DUI: Controlled Substance and Reckless Driving among others.

