Lancaster County man pleads guilty to animal abuse

NEW HOLLAND, LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lancaster County man pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after using a knife to remove an “ocular issue” from a puppy’s eye, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

PSPCA received reports from a vet that an English Bulldog, belonging to Ray Martin, was brought in on July 3 of 2020 missing a portion of its eye, but had no records of surgery.

Martin admitted during the investigation to removing a cherry eye, known as an inflamed or prolapsed gland of the third eyelid, from the puppy.







Photos courtesy of Pennsylvania SPCA

Martin did this heating a knife and subsequently burning and cutting the cherry eye out. The act was performed in the kitchen of his residence without any anesthesia or pain medication, PSPCA says.

Martin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, he also had to give 17 dogs to the PSPCA and will have two years of unsupervised probation and be prohibited from owning, contacting, controlling, possessing, or gaining financial profit from dogs for five years.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.