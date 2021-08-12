Lancaster City Police charge man for stabbing, placing cadaver head in freezer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police say they uncovered a graphic and violent crime scene at a home on the 200 block of Strawberry Street Wednesday.

Police say a relative of 32-year-old Donald Meshey, Jr. called authorities Wednesday morning saying she believed she had seen the head of one of her family members in a freezer.

When officers arrived, they say Meshey, Jr. told them he stabbed what he thought was a ‘cadaver doll’ that looked and sounded like his father for two to three minutes with a knife before dismembering the body and placing the head in a freezer.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that the head from the freezer was a human head.

Meshey, Jr. is charged with Criminal Homicide, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Police say investigators continue to process the crime scene and collect evidence. Investigators identified the victim as a 67-year-old male, Donald L. Meshey

Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to check on an emotional subject at a residence at 202 W. Strawberry Street.

