CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are getting closer to the November election and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Chambersburg on Saturday afternoon. This was one of several stops around different counties in the Commonwealth.

Shapiro spoke about his plans to improve schools, boost the economy and make communities safer.

“We will fund the appointment of 2,000 more police officers all across Pennsylvania. People have a right to both be safe and feel safe in our community and that’s what I’ll do as governor”, Shapiro said.

Shapiro also visited Adams County on Saturday afternoon. His opponent Doug Mastriano appeared in Chambersburg on Friday night with Donald Trump Jr.