Incident at Spooky Nook causes chaos, 12 injured

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a scene of confusion and chaos Sunday, at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County. stemming from what police say was a fight on the basketball court.

According to reports, twelve people were injured as seventh and eighth-graders from across the northeast were competing in a two-day basketball tournament at the time.

“I was pretty disappointed in the security of the event. They didn’t show up until about midway through that second fight and I think their presence would have helped the situation to calm down a lot more quickly,” said Aaron Proia.

It was then that people started running thinking there was a shooting inside the sports complex.

“I turned because I heard a bunch of screams coming from the next court against the wall. There were kids running in every direction. There was a kid running past me and I asked what happened and he said someone has a gun,” added Proia.

Ambulances, police and fire trucks quickly surrounded the facility. but authorities have no confirmation there was a shot fired or even a gun inside.

“We immediately had police officers actually who were at the public safety training center coming over to find out what was going on as soon as they saw that the facility was evacuating. so there was an immediate response. it was an adequate response,” said Diane Garber, emergency services coordinator, East Hempfield Township.

East Hempfield Township Police are continuing to review surveillance footage and talk with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chase with East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

