FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Five people and one dog are dead from a crash that shut down I-81N in Greene Township, Franklin County, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were dispatched to the area of Mile Marker 18, North Bound on I-81 at around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, police determined that a motorhome that was towing a trailer in the southbound lane sustained a blown front left tire causing it to travel across the median and into the northbound lanes.

Police say the RV then hit a tractor-trailer that was carrying double trailers in a head-on collision.

All four occupants of the RV and the driver of the tractor trailer were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The occupants of the RV, Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander, and Dane Molander, were from Middletown, Pennsylvania. The driver of the tractor trailer, James Shade, was from Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office was also contacted and reported to the scene.

Images shared on social media showed an Old Dominion tandem tractor-trailer heavily damaged in the accident.

abc27 News Photograph

Photo of the deadly I-81 crash in Franklin County, photo via Scanner 02 Fire Photography

Photo of the deadly I-81 crash in Franklin County, photo via Scanner 02 Fire Photography

As of 6:56 a.m. I-81 was reopened and had residual delays.

The crash comes two days after a charter bus crash in Dauphin County killed three people and injured dozens more.