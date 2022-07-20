Update: Just after 5:50 p.m. on July 20, police suspended the search for the day. A new search will begin on July 21 at 9 a.m. if Caffas is still not located.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — About five days after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the community are still searching for any sign of her.

More than 100 volunteers and emergency service members are coming together to continue the search for 34-year-old Candice Caffas. On Wednesday, July 20, 12 teams of 10 people — along with K9s, helicopters, and ATVs — are searching nearly 500-acres of the area southwest of Route 285 in Greenwood Twp.

Before the search began, a relative of Caffas thanked everyone for their help in searching for his cousin.

Caffas was last seen on July 15 around 10 p.m. walking on Mount Pleasant Road in Meadville, Crawford County. She is 34 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches, has dirty blonde hair, and green eyes.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. Police report she has special needs due to a mental health disability. Troopers say she reportedly climbed out of a bathroom window.

State Police say she was last seen wearing glasses, a purple shirt, and orange pants with a flower design, along with purple and blue sneakers.

Anyone who wants to assist in the search is asked to go to the Command Post at Hillandale Farms — 11549 Sperry Rd, Atlantic, PA to be briefed.

“If anybody is wanting to join and they did not get to attend the meeting here at Vernon Hose Company we want them to come down to the Hillandale Farms. That’s where the Command Post is going to be set. We don’t want anyone going into the woods that has not been registered on a team, that way we can verify everybody has been registered before they enter some wooded area,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, public information officer.

Trooper Hacke also tells us if you are driving in this area to keep your eyes open for Caffas, but be aware people will be going in and out of wooded areas.

If you believe you see Caffas, call 911 or Meadville State Police at 814-332-6911.

