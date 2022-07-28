HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A representative for the governor’s office said Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the Republican-led General Assembly to protect women’s access to abortion.

According to officials, Wolf said the Pennsylvania Constitution “explicitly” recognizes a personal right to privacy and that right extends to the right to abortion.

“Frustrated that their legislation may face my veto pen again, they instead loaded multiple unrelated constitutional amendments into ​a joint resolution and rammed the bill through during the budget process,” Wolf said.

To get around Wolf’s veto, the general assembly filed a joint resolution to ban abortion at a constitutional level. Joint resolutions must be approved during two consecutive legislative sessions before being placed on the ballot.

As it stands right now, officials stated the amendments could be on the ballot in 2023.

“Make no mistake, this is a coordinated effort to take away reproductive rights. Further, Republicans moved Senate Bill 106 with the goal of creating a path toward an abortion ban without public debate and under the cover of night,” Wolf said. “Today, in the light of day, I am fulfilling my commitment to do everything I can to protect these rights.”

On July 8, Wolf applauded Joe Biden for the steps he took to protect reproductive health, and on July 12, Wolf signed an executive order ensuring access to reproductive health care services to health care providers and out-of-state residents.