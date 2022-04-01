Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 31, 2022.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral, which has not yet been announced.

“My heart goes out to Lieutenant Lebo’s family, and to the families of the two officers injured in this shooting,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth’s law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect their communities. All of Pennsylvania joins the Lebanon community in mourning this tragedy.”

The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute. The Governor’s office says all Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Lt. Lebo was one month away from retirement when he was killed on Thursday.

Two other Lebanon City Police Officers, Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler, were shot by 34-year-old Travis Shaud on Thursday and remain hospitalized.

Shaud was killed during a gunfight with police and had a history of both mental illness and domestic assaults.