Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Event organizers have made the decision to postpone Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a winter storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches of snow to Erie overnight.

The parade was originally scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.

Now, the parade is getting pushed back one week to Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m. The route will remain the same, beginning at 10th and State streets, heading north, then turning at East 4th Street to end at St. Patrick’s Church.

Earlier Friday, the Erie Downtown Partnership told us the parade would take place “rain or shine.” That decision has since changed due to the inclement weather.

This year, the parade is being organized by The Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick’s and the Erie Downtown Partnership. According to the Erie Downtown Partnership Facebook page, the decision was made due to the expected snow and wind chill.

The parade hasn’t taken place in Erie since 2019 because of COVID-19.

Despite the parade cancellation, a “pub crawl” is still scheduled to take place Friday night at Jekyll & Hyde, McCoy’s, Molly Brannigan’s and Sullivan’s Pub.