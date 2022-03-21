(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s 36-year-old Bornean orangutan, Joe, has died.

On March 5, Joe had begun showing symptoms of lack of appetite, fatigue and behavioral changes, the Erie Zoo said in a news release.

The Bornean orangutan family had not been in the zoo exhibit since Joe developed his mystery illness. The family was not in its exhibit when the zoo opened for the season on March 6.

“Several routine diagnostic tests were performed which did not yield enough information for a diagnosis,” the zoo said in an announcement about Joe’s death. “After extensive consultations with experts from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Orangutan Species Survival Plan and the Great Ape Heart Project, additional diagnostic evaluations under anesthesia were deemed necessary.”

Preliminary diagnostics showed Joe was experiencing heart failure. Though Joe recovered from his procedure and was on medication to treat the heart failure, he died later that day, the zoo reported.

“This is a truly sad day for the Erie community and we are all heartbroken over the loss of Joe. Joe has been a beloved member of the Erie Zoo family since 2002. He has touched the hearts of so many visitors, volunteers and staff over the years,” said zoo COO Roo Kojancie. “His absence is going to leave a hole in our hearts. I’m proud of our exceptional veterinary and animal care teams who dedicated themselves to leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of Joe’s health. We ask that you especially keep his keepers and care team in your thoughts as we grieve.”

His mate was Dasa, and they had lived together at the zoo with their 5-year-old offspring, Otis.

Because of their endangered status, Joe and Dasa were brought to the zoo together in May of 2002 for the purpose of mating. The two produced three offspring. Two offspring have left the zoo to have their own families and “further the species,” zoo spokesperson Emily Smicker had said.

Joe – “His real name is Joseph, but everyone calls him Joe,” Smicker had said – was nearing the end of his median life expectancy. According to the Orangutan Conservancy website, orangutans have a life expectancy of about 35 to 40 years in the wild. That said, they can sometimes live into their late 50s in captivity.

Get well notes are taped to the window of the orangutan exhibit at Erie Zoo.

While Joe and family were behind the scenes, the zoo had a table set up in the orangutan exhibit area. Visitors were invited to make get-well cards for the orangutan family.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A social media post from the zoo announcing Joe’s death had dozens of comments from the community within minutes.

The City of Erie Facebook page offered comforting words to the zoo in a post, writing: “Our condolences go out to the staff, volunteers and visitors to the Erie Zoo on the passing of Joe the Orangutan.”