Update (8:22 p.m.) – The Erie County District Attorney confirmed to JET 24 Action News that the suspect is being held currently at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

There is no word at this point if police have recovered the nine millimeter handgun which was used in this shooting.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie has announced that the suspect in the Erie High School shooting that took place on Tuesday has turned himself in to the Erie Police Department.

The shooting took place at Erie High School shortly after 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

The shooting left one student injured. The victim was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in good condition.

The school was put on lockdown after the suspect fled the scene. Students were dismissed around 10:34 a.m. Tuesday after police deemed the building secure.

Erie High School will still not hold classes for the remainder of the week, and will be on spring break next week, April 11-18.

Counseling and other professional services will be available for students, staff and parents at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (650 East Ave.) beginning at 1 p.m. on April 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.