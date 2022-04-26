The 14-year-old suspect in the Erie High School shooting will attend a hearing next month to determine if the case will transfer to adult criminal court.

The 14-year-old defendant is accused of shooting another Erie High student inside the school on April 5.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz filed a motion on April 14, requesting the case to be transferred from juvenile court to criminal court.

Next month, Honorable Judge John Trucilla will hear evidence to decide whether to transfer the case.

That hearing is scheduled for May 10 at 9:30 a.m.