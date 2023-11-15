ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in 19 years Dorney Park & Wild Water Kingdom is adding a thrilling new roller coaster that will take visitors on a menacing adventure.

Construction crews have successfully set the track pieces for the ride station, making a significant advancement in the project, and marking a historical milestone in the building of their newest coaster “Iron Menace.”

Iron Menace is Dorney Park’s first-ever dive roller coaster in the region, promising to deliver an exhilarating experience like no other. With heart-pounding drops, inversions, and intense speeds, this new addition to the park’s lineup is set to attract adrenaline-seeking guests.

The coaster has nearly 2,200 feet of steel track, featuring a unique “hold and dive” element, where riders will find themselves hanging on the edge of their seats, awaiting a 95-degree, 152-foot drop.

The installation of the track pieces for the station is a monumental achievement for the construction team. Each component has been specifically designed and made to ensure a smooth and thrilling ride experience. The successful placement of these pieces brings the vision of the coaster closer to reality.

“We are incredibly excited to see the track for Iron Menace being placed into position. This is a significant step forward in the construction process and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We can’t wait to share this thrilling roller coaster with our guests,” said Jessica Naderman, General Manager and Vice President of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom.

Riders of Iron Menace will start their journey in the remains of an old steel mill and then climb 160 feet where they’ll hang over the beyond-vertical first drop before diving into the first of four mind-bending inversions.

With speeds up to 64 miles per hour, Iron Menace will also have the first-ever tilted loop on a dive coaster. After the initial drop, the train will pull up sharply and flip 180 degrees into what’s called an “Immelmann Inversion.” A zero g-roll with a 360-degree inversion in weightlessness making the riders feel like gravity has disappeared, while the tilted loop and a 360-degree corkscrew spin will leave those riding wondering which way is up.

As construction progresses, Dorney Park will continue to provide updates on the development of Iron Menace. Guests can look forward to experiencing the adrenaline rush and excitement that this groundbreaking attraction will offer.

For more information about Iron Menace which is scheduled to open in 2024 and information about Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, including events, tickets, and hours of operation, please visit the park’s website.