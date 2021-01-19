Pennsylvania Department of Health announces changes to the COVID-19 vaccine plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, and head of the COVID-19 vaccine task force, Cindy Findley announced changes to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccine plan on Tuesday.

Findley is the acting replacement for former PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who on Tuesday was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In the new plan, all individuals over the age of 65 as well as high-risk individuals aged 16-64 are eligible to get the vaccine in phase 1A, the current phase of vaccine distribution.

A full list of vaccine phases, as well as a map to find where you can get vaccinated can be found here. If you think you are eligible for the vaccine, take the eligibility test here.