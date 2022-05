EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of May 6 reached 997,023 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 81.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

1 / 50Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Somerset County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (34,779 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (408 total deaths)

— 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,587 (18,793 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#49. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (20,650 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (233 total deaths)

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,928 (9,088 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#48. Huntingdon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (21,756 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (247 total deaths)

— 56.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,625 (11,568 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#47. Perry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (22,287 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (184 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,141 (8,857 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#46. Mifflin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (22,360 fully vaccinated)

— 29.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (276 total deaths)

— 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,720 (12,328 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#45. Clearfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (38,751 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (348 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,526 (19,438 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#44. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (22,035 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (154 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,260 (11,797 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#43. Blair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (60,349 fully vaccinated)

— 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (616 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,466 (29,807 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

#42. Mercer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (55,447 fully vaccinated)

— 26.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (498 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,476 (23,500 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#41. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (52,361 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (362 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,266 (24,996 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

11 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (43,824 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (416 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,254 (19,030 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#39. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (28,929 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (96 total deaths)

— 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,730 (10,453 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#38. Lebanon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (74,488 fully vaccinated)

— 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (518 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,977 (36,833 total cases)

— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#37. Lycoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (59,627 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (520 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,327 (28,695 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#36. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (3,207 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (36 total deaths)

— 69.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,771 (1,078 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#35. Cambria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (70,591 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 562 (732 total deaths)

— 61.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,731 (34,801 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#34. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (70,154 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (674 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,147 (31,216 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#33. Beaver County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (89,317 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (743 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,721 (40,525 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#32. Cameron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (2,437 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (21 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,349 (816 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

#31. Elk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (16,600 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (101 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,925 (7,156 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

21 / 50Canva

#30. York County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (250,950 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (1,501 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,662 (119,729 total cases)

— 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvaniahttps

#29. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (96,598 fully vaccinated)

— 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (524 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,071 (37,581 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#28. Westmoreland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (198,589 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (1,376 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,083 (80,538 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#27. Northumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (51,835 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 588 (534 total deaths)

— 68.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,333 (23,013 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

#26. Wayne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (29,489 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (172 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,151 (10,350 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

#25. Lancaster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (313,649 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (1,888 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,380 (122,133 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#24. Berks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (246,086 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (1,594 total deaths)

— 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,489 (103,139 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#23. Erie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (158,054 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (760 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,409 (57,747 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#22. Schuylkill County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (82,984 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (674 total deaths)

— 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,520 (34,661 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#21. Centre County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (95,521 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (349 total deaths)

— 38.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,007 (35,736 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

31 / 50Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (38,517 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (246 total deaths)

— 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,618 (15,343 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#19. Carbon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (38,220 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (294 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,041 (16,072 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#18. Wyoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (15,959 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (106 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,437 (5,208 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

#17. Armstrong County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (38,623 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (343 total deaths)

— 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,711 (15,349 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#16. Dauphin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (169,006 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (964 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,384 (59,511 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#15. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (128,002 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (652 total deaths)

— 9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,851 (51,409 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

#14. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (116,732 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (742 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,911 (44,918 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

38 / 50Canva

#13. Luzerne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (199,060 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (1,361 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,496 (74,580 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#12. Bucks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (399,025 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (1,898 total deaths)

— 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,963 (125,424 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#11. Delaware County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (360,989 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (1,874 total deaths)

— 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,809 (112,267 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

41 / 50Canva

#10. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (163,669 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (892 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,289 (51,406 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#9. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (545,230 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (2,324 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,805 (156,254 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#8. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (201,785 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (1,093 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,525 (80,977 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#7. Philadelphia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (1,060,728 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (5,105 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,852 (314,469 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#6. Allegheny County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (831,092 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (3,319 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,098 (268,725 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

46 / 50Canva

#5. Lackawanna County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (144,408 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (772 total deaths)

— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,240 (44,534 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#4. Chester County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (368,106 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (1,158 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,900 (93,973 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#3. Lehigh County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (261,137 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (1,242 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,579 (90,776 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#2. Forest County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (5,153 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (35 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,909 (2,240 total cases)

— 39.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

50 / 50Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montour County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (14,011 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (93 total deaths)

— 46.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,211 (4,596 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than in Pennsylvania

Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 5, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.