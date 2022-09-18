(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area following reports of shots fired.

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area.

Two suspects, possibly a third, fled the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were said to be running toward Men’s Wearhouse. There is no word at this time if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say at this time they do not believe anyone was wounded by gunfire.

The Millcreek Mall did go under a lockdown in certain areas shortly after the incident. Customers that were under a lockdown have since been cleared to leave.

This is a developing situation. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest as this develops.