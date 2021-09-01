BREAKING: Cambria County dam overspilling, residents evacuated

Editor’s note: It was previously reported that the Wilmore Dam broke according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS has since corrected and reported the dam is currently over spilling but is not broken.

Update #3: As of 2:30 p.m., Cambria County Emergency Management reports that evacuations are occurring downstream from the Wilmore Dam.

Locations from the Wilmore Dam to routes 219 and 53 are being evacuated to different shelter areas.

Cambria County Fire, Police and EMS are working with Cambria County 911 in an effective and efficient manner to move our residents to safety.

Update #2: Residents are told to seek higher ground immediately as it’s a dangerous situation.

Emergency officials are helping to evacuate at least 3,000 people, according to the Associated Press. The Hinckston Run Dam is being closely monitored, as well.

Update #1: As of 1 p.m., the Wilmore Dam is 2 ft. overcapacity and is being inspected for potential failure, according to Revloc Fire Company.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilmore and Summerhill Borough residents are being told by officials to evacuate immediately as the dam reaches its capacity.

Wilmore Dam has crested its banks, meaning water levels have reached a critical stage in the area, according to the Franklin Borough Fire Department.

Corner of Stagers Road and Pensacola Road in Summerhill.

Willow Beach Road about 1 mile from the Wilmore Dam. The water is overflowing from the North Branch Little Conemaugh River.

Evergreen Road in Portage that leads into Wilmore.

Near Evergreen Road in Portage that leads into Wilmore.

Franklin and East Conemaugh Boroughs reside in the flood plain and should be vigilant.

Cambria County CARES alert system said the Forest Hills High School is open for those needing a place to go.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.