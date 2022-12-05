MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they have arrested the suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead near the Kutztown University campus.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia was taken into custody without incident, Monday around 9:30 a.m.

Police say Wayman is accused of shooting Diego Velazquez on November 22 around 12:50 a.m. at the Advantage Point Student Apartments near Kutztown University.

Wayman has been charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.