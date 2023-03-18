PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Temple University police have one person in custody they say was armed in the area of Morgan Hall at Temple.

Around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, officials say a security guard working for Temple University called the Temple University Police Department (TUPD) after seeing someone carrying what looked like a firearm near Morgan Hall.

Police say they arrived on the scene and took the individual into custody seizing a firearm during the arrest.

Investigators said they also received reports that two individuals were shooting pellet guns at people around 2:00 p.m. Police did not make an arrest in relation to this report and it remains an active investigation.

If you have information related to the pellet gun incident, please contact TUPD at 215-204-1234.