HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg. That Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 9 a.m. when police said the children were located safe.

Police were searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who were forced into a vehicle near the intersection of 20th and Holly streets, Harrisburg City, around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27.

The vehicle was being driven by 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley, according to state police. Harrisburg Police said that Smiley, who was reportedly driving a black Nissan Maxima, forcibly took the children of the woman who had contacted police.

“A very active investigation” occurred over the next several hours as police searched for the children, Smiley, and the car, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Around 8:15 a.m., a Harrisburg City police officer spotted the vehicle, according to the bureau.

The vehicle was found parked in the 200 block of S. 19th Street occupied by the two boys, who were unharmed, Harrisburg Police said. Smiley was not there, police said.

In an update about half an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, state police said the children had been located safe. Harrisburg Police said they were transported to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said Smiley is wanted on charges of criminal attempted homicide (3 counts), burglary, kidnapping (3 Counts), strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault. He is also a wanted absconder from Pennsylvania State Parole, according to police.

Anyone who encounters Smiley should contact 911, police said, and anyone with information should contact Detective Edwin Powell of the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3182.