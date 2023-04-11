EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An online casino player from Pennsylvania bet a dollar spin on a slot machine and won $1 million.

According to BetMGM, the winner from West Mifflin, Allegheny County was “elated” after winning and plans to donate a portion of the winnings to two charity organizations, St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

BetMGM director of Vip Casino stated regarding the jackpot win:

BetMGM congratulates the Pennsylvania player and commends them on their contributions to St. Jude and Shriners. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for online casino excellence and to awarding customers mega jackpot prizes,” Alex Limesand, Director of VIP Casino at BetMGM

The jackpot win happened on an exclusive MGM Grand Millions slot title, a game developed in-house and available only on BetMGM casino platforms.