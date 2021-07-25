Yankees’ Germán has no-hitter broken up in 8th at Fenway

New York Yankees’ Domingo German delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees had his no-hitter broken up by Alex Verdugo’s double leading off the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán struck out 10 and walked just one walk.

Verdugo doubled to deep right. Germán was lifted after the hit by manager Aaron Boone.

Germán struck out four batters in the seventh. The inning was prolonged by a passed ball on a strike three.

The last no-hitter at Fenway by an opponent was by Detroit’s Jim Bunning on July 20, 1958, when he retired future fellow Hall of Famer Ted Williams on a flyball for the final out.

The last Yankees pitcher to no-hit Boston was Dave Righetti at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1983.

Germán, who missed all of last season serving the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, made his 17th start. He hadn’t gone beyond 5 2/3 innings in his last eight, and his previous season-high was seven innings, which he’d done twice.

The Yankees entered the day eight games back in the AL East after rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

New York led 4-0 when Germán exited.

___

