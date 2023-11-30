Cornell Robinson begins his third season as head coach of Wyoming Seminary Wrestling, and the Blue Knights hope they can win a second national championship in three years. Wyoming Seminary is led by Luke Lilledahl and Joe Sealey, two seniors who committed to Penn State back in the spring. They begin the season tomorrow against the defending PIAA 2A state champs, Faith Christian Academy.
Wyoming Seminary Wrestling Begins ’23-24 Season Tomorrow vs. Faith Christian Academy
by: Nick Zelaya
