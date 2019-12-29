Wyoming Seminary wins Cougar Holiday Classic

ATLANTA (AP) — Gervonta Davis stayed unbeaten in his career with a 12th-round stoppage of Yuriorkis Gamboa to win the WBA secondary lightweight title Saturday night.

Fighting past the ninth round for the first time, Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) showed why his nickname is Tank, releasing a barrage of punches in the final round before a left uppercut to the head ended the fight at the 1:44 mark when referee Jack Reiss called it.