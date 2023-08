STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two former local high school players are part of a loaded Penn State defense for the 2023 season. Dominic DeLuca was named as a captain along with junior offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and senior safety Keaton Ellis. DeLuca had 29 tackles and one sack last year. Tyler Elsdon enters his junior year with the Nittany Lions, after 44 tackles and one sack in 2022.

