Wyoming Area baseball finishes as Class “AAAA” state runner-up

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Do you have a classic car, truck or just want to show off your vehicle? The Montrose Area Kiwanis Club will be hosting a car and truck show on Sunday, Father's day.

It will be held at the Elk Lake School District. It's free for spectators to take a glance at more than one-hundred different vehicles that will be on display. This is the club's first show, and they hope to raise money coming off a tough year.