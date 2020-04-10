Wisconsin denies spring sports seniors to take extra year of eligibility

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference in the UW Field House media room near Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014. Head football coach Gary Andersen announced Wednesday he was leaving to become the coach at Oregon State. (AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, M.P. King)

The NCAA granted a waiver for all spring sports athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility, but not every school has followed suit.

The University of Wisconsin issued a statement Thursday saying it will not allow spring sports seniors to return to their teams for an extra year of eligibility because of the extra financial burden.

Below you can read the full statement from Wisconsin athletics:

A statement from the #Badgers athletic department: "They are Badgers for life and we are greatly appreciative of the way they have represented our department and the university." pic.twitter.com/CFnNaRlmhp — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) April 9, 2020

Athletic director Barry Alvarez said on his monthly radio show that the financial burden of the extra scholarships led to this decision.

For example, if a team has already planned its full scholarship distribution for the following season, the school would not be able to provide the same amount of financial aid for returning seniors – or someone else on the team.

Penn State has allowed its spring sports seniors to return for an extra year of eligibility, but it is unclear if those seniors would receive the same financial aid as prior – according to StateCollege.com’s Ben Jones.

Penn State will allow its senior athletes to return via the NCAA's spring cancelation waiver, but it's not obligated to match the financial aid: https://t.co/GjyclC7D69 — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) April 10, 2020

A few All-American men’s lacrosse players have already announced plans to return to Penn State for another year of eligibility.

Wisconsin has 10 spring sports: softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s rowing and women’s lightweight rowing.

The Ivy League has denied its spring sports seniors from taking an extra year of eligibility across the entire league.