WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of Wimbledon in the first round. He’s the highest men’s seed to be eliminated so far.

The Canadian lost to Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5).

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime was a quarterfinalist last year for his best result at the All England Club.

Cressy came into Wimbledon in good form, having been runner-up to Taylor Fritz at the grass-court Eastbourne tournament last weekend.

7 p.m.

Rafael Nadal got his Wimbledon campaign off to a winning start, though he needed four sets to do it.

The second-seeded Nadal defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The Spaniard is attempting to win his third consecutive Grand Slam tournament to add to his men’s record 22 major titles.

It was Nadal’s first match since winning the French Open earlier this month.

The three weeks off showed at times, as Nadal amassed 41 unforced errors to go with 23 winners.

At Roland Garros, Nadal needed injections to numb the pain in his bothersome left foot. But he entered Wimbledon optimistic about the foot after receiving new treatment.

5:55 p.m.

Feliciano Lopez’s record-equaling Wimbledon appearance ended in the first round.

The unseeded Spaniard lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Lopez was playing in his 81st Grand Slam event, equaling Roger Federer’s all-time record for most Grand Slam men’s singles appearances. He had played in 79 in a row as of this year’s Australian Open, another record for men, but failed to qualify for the French Open to end that streak.

At Wimbledon, Lopez was making his 20th appearance, tying Jimmy Connors for second-most by a man, behind only Federer’s 22 in the Open era.

At 40 years, 293 days, Lopez is the oldest man to start the main-draw singles at Wimbledon since Neale Fraser (41 years, 275 days) in 1975.

5:50 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 25th-seeded Czech, who came into the tournament after winning the grass-court tune-up event at Eastbourne, beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kvitova won the title at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014. She was then attacked in her home in 2016 and suffered knife injuries to her playing left hand. She later had surgery and needed more than five months to recover.

4:15 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios outlasted British wild-card entry Paul Jubb in five sets to advance to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Australian won 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 against his 219th-ranked opponent.

Kyrgios, ranked 40th, broke Jubb in the sixth game of the deciding set to go ahead 4-2. He broke again with Jubb serving to try to stay in the match.

The 22-year-old Jubb lost in the first round at Wimbledon in 2019 in his only other Grand Slam appearance.

3:45 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff rebounded from a set down to beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the runner-up at the French Open but needed three sets to get past the 54th-ranked Romanian.

The 11th-seeded Gauff got the go-ahead break in the third set at 5-5 on her sixth break point of the game when Ruse double-faulted.

Gauff accumulated 25 break points but converted only four. Ruse was more efficient on break points, converting four of six.

Ruse made more than twice as many unforced errors: 54 to Gauff’s 26.

Gauff reached the fourth round in her previous two appearances at Wimbledon.

2:55 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 matches — the longest run on the women’s tour since 1997.

Swiatek beat Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 on Centre Court.

After dominating early, Swiatek fell behind 3-1 in the second set before winning the next five games. She saved five break points to avoid going down 4-1.

It was the 21-year-old Polish player’s first match since winning the French Open title earlier this month.

The previous wins in her streak were on either clay or hard courts — this was her first on grass.

Martina Hingis reached 37 wins in a row before losing at the 1997 French Open final.

12:30 p.m.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon against American opponent Steve Johnson after having a medical evaluation of his leg.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov won the first set 6-4 and was trailing 5-2 in the second when the 31-year-old Bulgarian stopped playing on No. 2 Court.

Dimitrov reached the last four at the All England Club in 2014.

11:20 a.m.

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The All England Club announced Berrettini’s withdrawal and he posted about it on Instagram.

The eighth-seeded Italian was supposed to play Cristian Garín in the first round on Tuesday.

Berrettini is being replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying.

11 a.m.

Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court.

First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She’ll put her 35-match winning streak on the line against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Then it’s 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

