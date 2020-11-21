Will Levis announced as starting quarterback, Pat Freiermuth sidelined against Iowa

Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) looks to throw as Penn State tight end Grayson Kline (89) blocks Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

According to multiple reports from inside Beaver Stadium, Penn State will start quarterback Will Levis against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Levis was featured as the starting quarterback in the team’s pregame video announcement of the game’s starters.

Couple of new starters announced today. Second career start for Levis. Brenton Strange gets the nod after being Freiermuth’s backup. pic.twitter.com/mliEen6ajH — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 21, 2020

It will be Levis’ second career start. He started last season against Rutgers when Sean Clifford sat out the game with a lower body injury.

Levis replaced Clifford in the second quarter against Nebraska. He almost led the Nittany Lions to a comeback win falling 30-23. Levis completed 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions last week.

Also some notable news from inside the stadium: All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth will not play against Iowa. According to multiple reports, he is in street clothes on the sideline.

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is not in uniform during pregame warmups before the Iowa game. @psufootball @pat_fry5 pic.twitter.com/AyyNJWfIPq — Joe Hermitt (@JoeHermitt) November 21, 2020

Penn State will kickoff against Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions are 0-4 on the year and Iowa is 2-2.